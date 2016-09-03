Trump in Detroit to woo wary black vote

Lagging in the polls with less than 10 weeks until election day, Donald Trump takes his presidential campaign to Detroit Saturday for a charm offensive targeting African-American voters, who have flocked to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.



In doing so, Trump is acknowledging a community he has all but overlooked until now -- but which makes up 12 percent of the U.S. electorate.



They just like you once every four years -- get your vote and then they say: 'Bye, bye!'" he told African-Americans -- albeit while addressing an overwhelmingly white rally in Ohio recently.



To bolster his case, Trump points at the Democratic stance on immigration, claiming his rival would rather give jobs to new refugees than unemployed black youth.



In 2012, about 93 percent of black voters backed Obama -- an overwhelming enthusiasm that Clinton appears to have kept alive, taking 90 percent of the black vote in her primary contest against Bernie Sanders.



Detroit has the highest percentage of black residents -- more than 80 percent -- of any large American city.



What exactly Trump, 70, plans to do in Detroit remains unclear.

...