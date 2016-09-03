China's Hangzhou turns ghost town as G20 leaders arrive

The Chinese city of Hangzhou felt like a ghost town Saturday ahead of the arrival of leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies, after the government encouraged residents to clear out and cranked up security for the summit.



More than 200 steel mills in surrounding districts were shut as part of a government bid to limit pollution during the two-day summit which begins Sunday.



Hangzhou's residents left in droves after authorities declared a week-long holiday for the summit, shut down the city's famous West Lake beauty spot and offered free travel vouchers worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) to encourage people to visit out-of-town attractions.



On Saturday, the air quality index for Hangzhou was 76, a level classed as "good" but far worse than Beijing which had an "excellent" level of 25 .

...