After slamming Florida, Hermine threatens East Coast

The first hurricane to hit Florida in more than a decade wiped away beachside buildings and toppled trees onto homes Friday before plowing inland on a path that could send it rolling up the densely populated East Coast with heavy rain, high winds and flooding.



At 2 a.m., the hurricane center said the tropical storm's center was about 60 miles west-northwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.



Back in Florida, a storm surge at Dekle Beach damaged numerous homes and destroyed storage buildings and a 100-yard fishing pier.



It was sometime after midnight when Alan Autry, 48, started hearing the large pines in his Tallahassee neighborhood start to crack and fall to the ground.



Then he heard one come down on the top floor of his house.



The last hurricane to strike Florida was Wilma, a powerful Category 3 storm that arrived on Oct. 24, 2005 . It swept across the Everglades and struck heavily populated south Florida, causing five deaths in the state and an estimated $23 billion in damage.



The Florida governor declared an emergency in 51 counties and said about 6,000 National Guardsmen stood ready to mobilize for the storm's aftermath.

...