Obama arrives in China for final visit as president

U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in China Saturday for his final visit as president, intent on cementing the "pivot" to Asia undertaken during his administration.



Obama was welcomed by an honor guard as Air Force One landed in the eastern city of Hangzhou, which is hosting the G20 summit of global economic powers.



Later Saturday Obama will hold private talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the city's picturesque West Lake, dotted with islands and a favored subject for Chinese artists.



Obama could also take the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as their foreign ministers work to reach a deal that would ease fighting around Aleppo.



After the G20 talks conclude Monday, Obama will travel to Laos which is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

