Row on tarmac an awkward G20 start for US, China

A Chinese official confronted U.S. President Barack Obama's national security adviser on the tarmac Saturday prompting the Secret Service to intervene, an unusual altercation as China implements strict controls ahead of a big summit.



It was unclear if the official, whose name was not immediately clear, knew that Rice was a senior official and not a reporter.



The same official shouted at a White House press aide who was instructing foreign reporters on where to stand as they recorded Obama disembarking from the plane.



China has taken extensive security measures in preparation for the G20 summit opening Sunday.



Rice met Chinese dissidents before her last trip to China in late July, when she held talks with President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

...