Taiwan public sector workers protest pension reforms

More than 100,000 people, mostly civil servants, took to Taipei's streets Saturday in protest over planned reforms to the island's struggling pension system, for which they say they are unfairly blamed.



Taiwan's pension schemes vary for different occupations and public sector retirees typically receive more generous packages than workers from other sectors which fall under a different labor pension system.



Enough is enough," rally organizer Peng Ju-yu told AFP.



Public sector employees do not oppose reforms but they are angry they are being unfairly blamed for bankrupting the pension system, Peng explained.



In the past the government had to offer generous incentives to public sector employees as the starting salaries were low.

...