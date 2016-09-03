German nationalists seek gains in Merkel's political base

Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision a year ago to open the borders to a surge of migrants is casting a long shadow over a state election this weekend in Germany's economically weak northeast, where an anti-immigration party is poised for strong gains.



Polls suggest that the 3-year-old Alternative for Germany can expect to win over 20 percent of votes Sunday in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a coastal region where Merkel has her parliamentary constituency.



The migrant influx that saw Germany register more than a million newcomers last year has divided Germans and helped reduce Merkel's popularity ratings from stellar to solid.



Still, Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has thrived over recent months by opposing Merkel's approach.



The center-left Social Democrats lead the regional government, with Merkel's Christian Democrats as their junior partners.



Merkel has yet to say whether she will seek a fourth term next year, as is widely expected.



Merkel has held her constituency in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since 1990 .



Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is home to only 1.6 million of Germany's 80 million people.

...