Defiant Merkel says refugees not taking away benefits from Germans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conservative party faces possible defeat in an election in her home state Sunday, rejected charges by anti-immigrant critics that her government was spending less on Germans due to a large influx of refugees.



We are still achieving our big goal of maintaining and improving the quality of life in Germany," she said, a day before a critical vote in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.



The big influx of refugees and migrants has dragged her approval ratings to a five-year low of 45 percent, but Merkel was unapologetic and said, faced with the same situation today, she would act no differently.



The German government repatriated 21,000 people last year and 35,000 in the first seven months of 2016 .

...