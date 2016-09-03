France's Le Pen vows to hold referendum on EU if elected

France's far-right National Front party leader, Marine Le Pen, vowed Saturday to hold a referendum on whether France stays in or leaves the European Union if she wins the 2017 presidential election.



In her first public meeting after a summer break in the tiny village of Brachay in northeastern France, Le Pen portrayed herself as the sole credible defender of law and order and national unity, saying the best way to combat terrorism was the ballot paper.



Le Pen's increasingly popular party thrives on anti-Europe and anti-immigration sentiment and opinion polls see her making it to an early May run-off in France's presidential election, but losing that second round to a mainstream candidate, as a majority of voters do not want her as president.

