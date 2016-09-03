Trudeau warns against dangerous protectionist mood

World leaders need to push back against a tide of "rampant" protectionism and nationalism, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau said Saturday, warning that "building walls" was not the solution.



Trudeau did not explicitly reference Donald Trump's populist campaign for the U.S. presidency, but alluded to the Republican nominee's platform as he argued for the benefits of free trade.



Trudeau's comments came after IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned this week that the world's economies faced a potentially toxic mix of low long-term growth and rising inequality, creating political temptations to populism and raised trade barriers.

...