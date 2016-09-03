Officer shot after exchange of gunfire; 1 suspect killed

New Jersey police said a suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino early Saturday and one police officer was seriously wounded.



Atlantic City police Chief Henry White said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. after officers stopped a car with three men near a parking garage of Caesars casino.



The shooting happened during the final big summer weekend for the shore resort and two days after a man fatally shot a store manager and then shot himself at a popular outlet shopping mall near where Saturday morning's shooting occurred.

