Moderate 5.6 quake hits Oklahoma, rattling Midwest

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Oklahoma rattled the state on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, and tremors were felt throughout the region.



The quake, which struck 14 km (9 miles) northwest of Pawnee in north-central Oklahoma at 7:02 a.m. CDT (1302 GMT), had a magnitude of 5.6, matching in strength a temblor that hit the state in 2011, the USGS reported on its website.



Pawnee Mayor Brad Sewell said the tremor lasted nearly a minute, far longer than previous tremors that have lasted only a second or two.

