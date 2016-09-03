Protests outside black Detroit church hosting Trump

Police struggled to hold back protesters Saturday outside a Detroit church hosting a visit by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is on a charm offensive to allay skepticism of wary African American voters.



It was unclear whether Trump was in the church during the commotion. Reporters were kept out of the church, except those traveling with the candidate.



In 2012, about 93 percent of black voters backed Obama -- an overwhelming enthusiasm that Clinton appears to have kept alive, taking 90 percent of the black vote in her primary contest against Bernie Sanders.



Trump was supposed to sit down for a televised interview with Jackson, and then attend the service.



Democrats regularly remind voters that Trump's backers include former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke -- although the candidate has publicly rejected the extreme-right endorsement.

