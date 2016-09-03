Mother of missing Minneapolis boy: Remains found; no comment from feds

The mother of a Minnesota boy missing since 1989 said Saturday that his remains have been found.



Last year, authorities took another look at the case, and were led to Danny Heinrich, a man they called a "person of interest" in Jacob's kidnapping.



Heinrich denied any involvement in Jacob's abduction, and was not charged with that crime.



Earlier this year, Heinrich's DNA was found on the sweatshirt of a 12-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Cold Spring and sexually assaulted nine months before Jacob's abduction.

...