Turkish police and firefighters are parked near a damaged police headquarters after a car bomb killed eight Turkish police officers and injured 45 people on August 26, 2016 in Cizre, southeastern Turkey, an attack blamed on Kurdish militants, state media said. Two of the wounded were in a serious condition after the blast, which was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the state-run Anadolu news agency said. - Turkey OUT / AFP / DOGAN NEWS AGENCY / STR