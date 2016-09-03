Donald Trump tries to woo black voters in visit to Detroit

Donald Trump said Saturday he wanted to help rebuild Detroit and told members of a black church that "there are many wrongs that should be made right" as the GOP presidential nominee tried to woo African-Americans two months before the election.



Seated in the front row was Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on Trump's reality television series who has been helping guide his outreach to the black community. Also in the audience was Detroit native Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon who ran against Trump in the primaries and is now advising the campaign.



While protesters were a vocal presence outside, Trump made a pitch inside for support from an electorate strongly aligned with Democrat Hillary Clinton.



Carson told The Associated Press before Trump's trip that it would serve as an opportunity for the GOP nominee to see the challenges residents face as he refines his policy plans.



Among the members of the clergy denouncing Trump's visit was the Rev. Lawrence Glass, who said Trump's heart was not into helping blacks.



For Trump, courting black voters is a challenge.

