Le Pen promises French referendum on EU if elected president

The leader of France's far-right National Front set the tone for her campaign for the French presidency Saturday, calling to fight an Islamist "offensive" and promising to hold a nationwide referendum on European Union membership if she is elected next spring.



Le Pen, who announced her presidential bid months ago, delivered her annual speech in Brachay, a hamlet of a few dozen inhabitants and the French municipality where she symbolically won the largest share of votes in the last election.



Le Pen claimed she was right before all other presidential hopefuls because her traditional issues are now at the center of the political debate and have found a "considerable resonance" among French voters.



Following the British precedent, Le Pen promised to hold a nationwide referendum on whether France should leave or remain in the European Union if she is elected president.

...