Obama consulting Turkish, British leaders on ISIS

At an economic summit in China, President Barack Obama is turning attention to ISIS, consulting with the leaders of Turkey and Britain, important allies with their own challenges at home.



Obama has not met with Turkey's prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, since a coup nearly toppled Erdogan's government in July.



Obama arrived Saturday in Hangzhou, an eastern lakeside city, for the economic summit.



As Obama was greeted on a red carpet, a Chinese official yelled at White House officials and traveling journalists to get back.



Obama told CNN in an interview to be broadcast Sunday that Turkey is an important NATO ally and cooperation on security issues hasn't been affected.



Obama's talks with May were expected to include an update on the IS campaign, and May's strategy for managing the departure from the EU. Obama has said Britain's decision to leave the EU would not harm the "special relationship" between the two countries.

