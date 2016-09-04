Power outages, flooding as deadly Hermine strengthens in Mid Atlantic

A powerful and deadly storm churned off the U.S. Middle Atlantic Coast Sunday, where it was expected to spoil the Labor Day holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas after passing over North Carolina's Outer Banks.



The storm, dubbed Hermine, claimed at least two lives in Florida and North Carolina.



Hermine, the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 11 years, swept ashore on Friday near the town of St. Marks with winds of 80 mph (129 kph).



At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT Sunday), the center of the fourth named storm of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season was moving east-northeast at about 13 mph (21 kph) about 275 miles (440 km) east of Norfolk, with sustained winds of up to 65 mph (100 kph).



The storm was projected to dump up to 7 inches (18 cm) of rain in southeast Virginia and Atlantic coastal parts of Maryland and up to 4 inches (10 cm) in southern Delaware, southern and eastern New Jersey and Long Island, Brown said.

...