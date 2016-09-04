Obama quashes prospect of fast-track Brexit UK-US trade deal

U.S. President Barack Obama offered Britain little hope of a fast-track post-Brexit trade deal Sunday, but said he would work to ensure the economic relationship between the two does not unravel after the British vote to leave the European Union.



TTIP is a stalled U.S.-EU trade deal, while TPP is Obama's signature Asian trade deal.



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, meanwhile, said on Sunday his country and Britain were both very committed to having an early free trade agreement after Britain leaves the European Union.

