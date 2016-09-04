China says should constructively handle disputes with India

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday that the two countries should respect each other's concerns and constructively handle their differences.



China lays claim to more than 90,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles) ruled by New Delhi in the eastern sector of the Himalayas. India says China occupies 38,000 sq km (14,600 sq miles) of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau in the west.



Modi arrived in China from Vietnam, which is involved in its own dispute with China over the South China Sea, where he offered Vietnam a credit line of half a billion dollars for defense cooperation.

