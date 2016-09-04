Europe 'close to limits' on refugee influx: Tusk

Europe is "close to limits" on its ability to accept new waves of refugees, EU President Donald Tusk said Sunday, urging the broader international community to shoulder its share of the burden.



A steady stream of refugees has flowed into Europe over the last year, largely fleeing from the civil war in Syria.



The EU's outer borders have since come back down hard, the so-called Balkan migrant route has shut and anti-migrant sentiment has soared.



In March, the EU and Turkey signed a controversial deal aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.

...