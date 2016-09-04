Germany's Merkel has 'constructive' bilateral meeting with Erdogan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed bilateral relations with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan before the start of the G20 summit in China, their first meeting since the failed July 15 coup, a German government spokesman said.



The spokesman did not say whether the two leaders also spoke about Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit German troops at Incirlik Air Base.



Turkey has banned the visits to the base near the Syrian border since Germany's parliament passed a resolution in June declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, but a German lawmaker on Saturday said he expected the issue to be resolved this week.

