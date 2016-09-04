Bangladesh hangs Islamist party's top financier

Bangladesh has executed a tycoon and top financier for the largest Islamist party for war crimes, dealing a major blow to its ambitions in the troubled Muslim-majority country.



Mir Quasem Ali, a key leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, was hanged late Saturday after being convicted by a controversial war crimes tribunal of murder and abduction during the 1971 independence conflict with Pakistan.



Ali is the fifth prominent Jamaat leader to have been executed for war crimes following their trials at the tribunal set up by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's secular government in 2010 .



The conviction and execution of Jamaat officials plunged Bangladesh into one of its worst crises in 2013, when tens of thousands of Islamist activists clashed with police in protests that left some 500 people dead.

...