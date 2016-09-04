Anti-Maduro protesters detained, freed after Venezuela demo

Most of 30 or so protesters arrested in a rally against President Nicolas Maduro have now been freed, authorities said Saturday, after mass demonstrations over Venezuela's food shortages.



However, it appeared, based on social media images and reports, that Maduro found himself surrounded by an angry crowd, which followed him closely, banging pots in the street and insulting him.



On Thursday, Maduro's opponents claimed to have mobilized a million demonstrators in Caracas in the biggest rally in decades and vowed to hold weekly protests to demand a referendum on his ouster.



The country's opposition seeks to unseat the leftist president with a referendum, staging this past week a mass demonstration in favor of holding a recall vote.

