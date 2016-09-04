Pizza for the poor as Mother Teresa set for sainthood

Tens of thousands of pilgrims flocked into St. Peter's square Sunday to hear Pope Francis proclaim Mother Teresa a saint.



Among the assembled crowd were some 1,500 poor or needy people who are looked after by the Italian branches of Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity. After the mass they were to be Francis's guests at the Vatican for a giant pizza lunch served by 250 sisters and 50 male members of the order.



Teresa died 19 years ago on Monday in the Indian city where she spent her adult life, first teaching, then tending to the dying poor.



By historical standards, Teresa has been fast-tracked to sainthood, thanks largely to one of the few people to have achieved canonization faster, John Paul II.



In the second, approved last year, Brazilian Marcilio Haddad Andrino says his wife's prayers to Teresa led to brain tumors disappearing.

