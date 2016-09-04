Malaysia expects more Zika cases as virus spreads in Southeast Asia

Malaysia is bracing for more Zika cases, officials said Sunday, after detecting the first locally infected patient, which could further stretch a health system struggling with dengue, another mosquito-borne virus that can be fatal.



Neighboring Singapore has reported more than 200 cases of Zika.



Three days ago, Malaysia reported its first Zika infection – a woman living near Kuala Lumpur who contracted the virus during a visit to Singapore.



Since reporting its first Zika infection, Malaysia has increased insecticide spraying to kill mosquitoes.



The WHO has declared the Zika outbreak an international health emergency, and if Malaysia's fight against dengue is any indication, it will struggle with Zika.



Malaysian authorities say dengue is a bigger problem than Zika.

...