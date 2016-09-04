Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood in major elections for the first time Sunday, the biggest vote since 2014 pro-democracy rallies.



Wins for the young activists could split the democracy camp's vote – and end up playing into the hands of pro-Beijing parties.



There is concern that the veteran democratic camp may lose seats to voters who now favor more radical new groups.



Hong Kong political analyst Joseph Cheng says he expects new faces in the legislature.



Student voter Wilson Vai, 21, said he supported the pro-democracy camp – but felt calling for independence was going too far.



Those seats always go predominantly to pro-Beijing candidates.

