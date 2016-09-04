China's Xi warns against 'empty talk' as G20 summit opens

Leaders of the world's biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish world economy, with their host Chinese President Xi Jinping urging them to avoid "empty talk".



Xi welcomed each president and prime minister to the Group of 20 summit with a handshake, and had an extended clasp with Barack Obama as both men smiled, despite protocol stumbles around the U.S. leader's visit.



China is hoping a successful meeting will portray it as an assured, powerful nation ready to assume a role on the international stage that befits its status as the world's second-largest economy.



The G20 brings together representatives of 85 percent of the world's GDP and two-thirds of its population.



There were suggestions of a testy exchange between Xi and Obama Saturday over a ruling by a U.N.-backed tribunal which found there was no legal basis for Beijing's claims to the waterway.



China craves a polished summit but there were more wrinkles Saturday when a shouting match broke out over access for reporters travelling with Obama as Air Force One arrived on the tarmac.

...