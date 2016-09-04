Zimbabwe's Mugabe says judges reckless for allowing protests

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has accused court judges of being reckless in allowing anti-government demonstrations that later turned violent, state media reported Sunday, a day before a legal challenge to last week's official ban on protests.



The southern African nation on Thursday outlawed all demonstrations for two weeks in the capital Harare, which has witnessed protests against Mugabe's handling of the economy, cash shortages and high unemployment.



Tendai Biti, leader of the People's Democratic Party and the lawyer behind the legal challenge to the latest ban, accused Mugabe of intimidating the judiciary and violating the constitution.

...