Hong Kong maids march against window-cleaning after deaths

A 35-year-old Filipina domestic helper fell to her death last month as she was reportedly cleaning the outside of the windows of her employer's flat.



Organizers of Sunday's rally said they believed at least three maids had died falling from windows this year.



Hundreds of helpers marched in the center of Hong Kong Sunday shouting "We are workers, not slaves!"



In a city of skyscrapers, they are calling on the government to ban employers from asking maids to clean the outside of windows.



Thai domestic worker Waen Takruerat, 42, said the majority of maids were expected to clean windows inside and out.

