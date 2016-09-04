UK's May to review security risks of Chinese-funded nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday she wanted her security advisers to help review a delayed nuclear power investment from China – a source of diplomatic tension – as she arrived for a G20 summit.



May upset Chinese officials in July by delaying a $24 billion project that would see French firm EDF build Britain's first new nuclear power plant in decades with the help of $8 billion from China.



Speaking during her first visit to China, May was asked whether she would ask the National Security Council, a team of ministers supported by intelligence officers, to look at the potential security implications of the Hinkley deal.



A final decision is expected later this month, May said.

...