Philippine anti-crime crusade death toll hits 2,400

The death toll from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody anti-crime crusade has passed the 2,400 mark in the less than three months since he took office, police figures showed Sunday.



However, the majority of the killings of supposed drug dealers and other criminals were not credited to the police but listed instead as "deaths under investigation," which means vigilantes may have been responsible.



Police have killed 1,011 suspected criminals since Duterte took office at the end of June, while there were another 1,391 "deaths under investigation," the figures showed.

