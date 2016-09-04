Songs and celebrations in Kolkata for Mother Teresa's sainthood

Singing nuns and followers clutching flowers flocked to Mother Teresa's tomb in the Indian city of Kolkata to celebrate her proclamation as a saint at the Vatican Sunday.



People began gathering in the early morning at Mother House in Kolkata for a special mass for the "Saint of the Gutters" before the ceremony at St Peter's Basilica.



The atmosphere at the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, the order that Teresa founded, was also one of celebration.



Teresa rose to fame in the eastern Indian city, where she devoted her life to helping the destitute and the sick in its teeming slums.



The mass at the Vatican came one day short of the 19th anniversary of Teresa's death, at age 87, in Kolkata.

