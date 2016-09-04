Childless Scottish nationalist leader Sturgeon reveals 2011 miscarriage

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose childlessness has been a matter of media speculation over the years, has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2011 .



Following the publication of extracts from a book in the Sunday Times, in which the author referred to Sturgeon losing a baby, the Scottish National Party leader said she hoped it would challenge some of the assumptions and judgments made about women, especially in politics, who don't have children.



Sturgeon has said Britain's June vote to leave the EU, dragging Scotland with it, has shifted the debate dramatically just two years after Scots voted by 10 percentage points to reject independence.



In the extract from the book "Scottish National Party Leaders", Sturgeon, whose husband is the SNP's chief executive, says she does not know whether she would have become first minister if she had not had the miscarriage.

