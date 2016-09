Colombian President Juan-Manuel Santos urged the country's elite to back a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels to end a half-century of conflict.



The peace deal is due to be signed on September 26 in Cartagena ahead of an October referendum on final ratification of the historic accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.



Once the deal is formally signed, the FARC, launched in 1964, will have 180 days to demobilize, disarm and relaunch itself as a political party.

...