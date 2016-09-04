Turkey will never allow 'artificial state' in northern Syria, PM says

Turkey will never allow the formation of an "artificial state" in northern Syria, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday, referring to the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters whose advance Ankara is now aiming to stop.



Turkey and its allies opened a new line of attack in northern Syria on Saturday, as Turkish tanks rolled across the border and Syrian fighters swept in from the west to take villages held by ISIS and check the advance of the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG.



Turkey launched its operation in Syria, called Euphrates Shield, on Aug. 24 to drive out ISIS and stop the YPG militia, fearing its growing control of northern Syria.

...