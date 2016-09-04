France's Sarkozy warns against conservative party division

Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday that party unity was the key to victory for his Les Republicains party in France's 2017 presidential election.



At the same time, though, he mocked a call by Alain Juppe, his main rival, for a code of good conduct in the campaign before the party's November primaries.



On Saturday, the first day of the two-day gathering, Juppe had called for a code of good conduct to ban personal attacks in the increasingly heated campaign.



Sarkozy, 61, a former president, and Juppe, 71, an ex-prime minister, are by far the two leading candidates for the Nov. 20 and 27 primaries.

...