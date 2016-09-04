Sri Lanka seeks more time for ethnic reconciliation

President Maithripala Sirisena Sunday pleaded for more time to bring about reconciliation and ensure accountability seven years after Sri Lanka's ethnic war that claimed over 100,000 lives.



"The Secretary-General had a smile on his face and told me: 'You continue your work'."



Speaking at the 65th anniversary celebrations of his Sri Lanka Freedom Party in the north-western town of Kurunegala, Sirisena said he has managed to end the country's international pariah status since coming to power in January last year.



Earlier this year, Sirisena pledged to provide state land to those affected by the war and unable to go back to their own homes which were either destroyed in the war or are still occupied by the military.

...