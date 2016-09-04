Violence erupts as Native Americans resist oil pipeline

Protesters camping near Native American lands in North Dakota to resist the construction of an oil pipeline, clashed late Saturday with construction company workers who they say destroyed ancient sites.



Hundreds of protesters confronted a bulldozer crew in an area known as Cannon Ball, amid the vast grasslands of the northern U.S. state.



The tribe, whose reservation is located just south of where the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) pipeline would cross the Missouri River, has been locked in a court battle to stop the project, which it says would endanger its drinking water and destroy historic sites.



On Saturday, protesters were suddenly alerted to renewed digging, a day after the tribe filed evidence in court of dozens of newly-discovered artifacts, grave markers and sacred sites.



The tribe said in a statement that a two-mile stretch was destroyed before the bulldozer crew was confronted and stopped.

