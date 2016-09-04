Poland to make urgent UK visit following attacks on Poles

Poland on Sunday announced three ministers would make an urgent visit to London following attacks against its nationals in Britain, including a murder which may have been a hate crime.



Announcement of the government delegation to Britain came hours after two Polish men were assaulted in a British town, following a vigil for a fellow Pole killed in August.



On Saturday, Waszczykowski urged Britain to keep Poles safe from xenophobia in comments that followed talks with visiting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Warsaw.



Some 800,000 Poles are thought to live in Britain, one of its biggest minority groups, under EU rules allowing freedom of movement between member states.

