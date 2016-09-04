Trump ally: Border wall's cost was deemed off limits in Mexico meeting

A close ally of Donald Trump said talks about the cost of building a wall with Mexico was not supposed to be part of the discussion during Republican presidential candidate's recent meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.



Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who accompanied Trump on the visit and was in the room during the meeting, said ground rules had been set prior to the discussion and advisers to the Republican presidential candidate and Pena Nieto's team had agreed the cost of the wall would not be part of the conversation.



Giuliani acknowledged that the subject nonetheless was brought up by Pena Nieto.

...