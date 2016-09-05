Ukraine and Russia wage war – in global courts

After Russia snatched the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Kiev the new authorities installed by Moscow set about taking over one of Ukraine's largest banks as well as shipyards and hotels.



Ukraine's Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko added fuel to the fire by warning that even more cases against Russia linked to its seizure of Crimea and alleged invasion of the east were in the works.



The case of the State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank) is of particular importance to Kiev because it may boost the pro-Western authorities' hand in winning back other properties from Russia.



PrivatBank – Ukraine's largest private lender with branches stretching from Italy to China – is also seeking compensation over losses suffered when Crimea was swarmed by Russian troops and then staged a referendum to join Ukraine's eastern neighbor.



The English High Court of Justice in London may be dealing with an even more explosive issue relating to a $3-billion eurobond Russia bought from Ukraine in December 2013 .

