Germany’s AfD: From ‘shoot the migrants’ to race jibes

After fears over a potential euro collapse waned, the party turned its anger against a million asylum-seekers who arrived in Germany last year.



Although AfD fell short of getting a foothold in the national parliament in 2013 elections, garnering 4.7 percent rather than the 5 percent threshold necessary to capture seats, it quickly showed that it was here to stay.



The AfD was soon riven by an internal rift between the moderate Luecke and the hard-line Frauke Petry, which was tugging the party further right.



As Petry prevailed and took over as party chief in July 2015, the tone of the AfD lurched right, although it has also been careful to distance itself from neo-Nazi party NPD.

...