Nationalists overtake Merkel’s conservatives

A nationalist, anti-immigration party performed strongly in a German state election Sunday in the region where Chancellor Angela Merkel has her political base, overtaking her conservative party to take second place amid discontent with her migrant policies, projections indicated Sunday.



Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, an economically weak region in Germany's northeastern corner, is home to 1.6 million of the country's 80 million people and is a relative political lightweight. It is, however, the state where Merkel has her parliamentary constituency, and Sunday's vote was the first of five regional votes before a national election a bit more than a year away.



Popular Social Democratic Gov. Erwin Sellering has governed with Merkel's party as his junior partner. Both parties lost support compared with the last state election five years ago, when they polled 35.6 and 23 percent, respectively.

