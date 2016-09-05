Media crackdown as Gabon hit by violence

A media crackdown in Gabon left people Sunday searching for loved ones aided mainly by rumor and hope, following days of street violence since the announcement that President Ali Bongo had been re-elected.



Some 800 people have been arrested in the capital since the last weekend's election result was announced Wednesday, according to official figures.



Ping is calling for vote recount, something the Gabonese authorities have categorically and repeatedly refused to contemplate.



Two people in Libreville told AFP Sunday that they are still searching for loved ones missing since Wednesday night, when security forces stormed Ping's offices.



The RTN offices were set ablaze late Wednesday "by hooded and heavily armed agents of the security forces," the channel's chief executive Georges Bruno Ngoussi said.



According to him, attacks on RTN began on Aug. 28, the day after the presidential election, when it was reporting that Ping was ahead in the vote count.

...