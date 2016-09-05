Early voting: Trump chances may hinge on nonwhites

Two months before Election Day, early voting kicks off next week in North Carolina, the first in a run of key states where minority voters and young adults who cast ballots in advance could give one of the White House contenders a decisive advantage. For Donald Trump, it's a major test of whether his recent outreach to nonwhite groups is translating into votes.



Early voters are expected to make up between 50 to 75 percent or more of all ballots in the six states, based on 2012 figures.



The Trump campaign says it is taking early voting very seriously – with 133 field offices and plans to add 24 more.



Trump also has vaguely urged supporters to volunteer as "election observers" to root out what he says is Democratic voter fraud.



In all, 37 states and the District of Columbia will allow voters to cast ballots by mail or at polling sites before Nov. 8 .

...