Xi at G-20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism

The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day summit of leaders from G-20 nations.



With the summit taking place after Britain's vote in June to exit the EU and before the U.S. presidential election in November, observers expect G-20 leaders to mount a defense of free trade and globalization and warn against isolationism.



The global economy has arrived "at a crucial juncture," Xi said, in the face of sluggish demand, volatile financial markets and feeble trade and investment.



Xi also called on G-20 countries to match their words with actions.



Obama held talks with Xi Saturday that ran late into the night.

