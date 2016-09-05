Germany's anti-migrant populists beat Merkel's party in local vote

Germany's anti-migrant populists made a strong showing at Sunday's state polls, scoring ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party as voters punished the German leader over her liberal refugee policy.



The xenophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) clinched around 21 percent in its first bid for seats in the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Vorpommern, results showed after most ballots were counted.



Merkel's Christian Democratic Union garnered just 19 percent in its worst ever score in the north-eastern state, while the Social Democrats maintained top place with around 30 percent.



AfD's lead candidate Leif-Erik Holm called it a "proud result for a young party" as the populists secured seats on the opposition benches of the ninth out of 16 regional parliaments with Sunday's showing.



Compared to other parts of Germany, the northeastern state hosts just a small proportion of migrants under a quota system based on states' income and population -- having taken in 25,000 asylum seekers last year.



Ahead of Sunday's vote, Merkel had urged the population to reject the populists.

...