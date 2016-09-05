N. Korea fires three ballistic missiles off east coast: Seoul

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast Monday, Seoul said, in a new show of force that comes as top world leaders meet at the G20 summit in China.



The missiles were fired into the Sea of Japan (East Sea) from the North's Hwangju county at around 0300 GMT, a defense ministry spokesman said, more sabre-rattling that follows a submarine-launched ballistic missile test some two weeks ago.



North Korea has staged a string of missile tests this year, with the most recent August 24 submarine-launched ballistic missile flying 500 kilometres (around 300 miles) towards Japan -- a range that far exceeded that of the North's previous sub-launched missile tests.

...